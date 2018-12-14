Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,808,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 867% from the previous session’s volume of 497,092 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 329.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 570.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7,296.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

