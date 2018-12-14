Vaporin (VAPO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaporin (OTCMKTS:VAPO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaporin in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPO opened at $18.00 on Monday. Vaporin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vaporin Company Profile

Vaporin, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of Electronic cigarettes and related products, and accessories. The Company’s flagship product, the Vaporin Electronic Cigarette, an electronic smoking device, as an alternate to tobacco based cigarettes that utilize micro-electronic technology to provide users with a smoking experience without the tobacco and tar found in traditional cigarettes.

