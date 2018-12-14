Varonis Systems (VRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

