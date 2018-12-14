Vectors Research Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 322,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,788,620. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

