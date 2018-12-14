Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $542,000 in American Express (AXP) Stock

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,964. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $542,000 in American Express (AXP) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vectors-research-management-llc-invests-542000-in-american-express-axp-stock.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.