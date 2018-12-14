Vera Bradley (VRA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412-417 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.87 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $9,054,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,004.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $225,746.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,198.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,220,507 shares of company stock worth $18,016,990. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

