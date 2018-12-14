Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.28 per share for the year. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $307.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $92,118.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Verint Systems by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Verint Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

