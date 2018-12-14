Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $307.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $92,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.