Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $69.74 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

WARNING: “Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/veritable-l-p-decreases-position-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.