Veritable L.P. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $78.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/veritable-l-p-has-1-88-million-holdings-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.