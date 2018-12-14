Veritable L.P. Sells 563 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after buying an additional 437,808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

