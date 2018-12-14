Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 559.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KORS. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 114.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the third quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the third quarter worth $203,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORS stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,516 shares of company stock worth $36,945,527. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

