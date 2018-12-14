Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth $177,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Perry Ellis International during the third quarter worth $273,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perry Ellis International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of PERY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/verition-fund-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-perry-ellis-international-inc-pery.html.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.