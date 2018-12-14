Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 171,506 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Tapestry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,512 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.74. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/verition-fund-management-llc-takes-3-07-million-position-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.