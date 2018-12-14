Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 69,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.