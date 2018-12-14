Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,669,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,408 shares during the period. Vident Core US Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.02% of Vident Core US Equity ETF worth $609,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,391,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vident Core US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VUSE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 28,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,037. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

