Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 59,223 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1,186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $24,713,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $556,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 59,223 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vident-investment-advisory-llc-buys-59223-shares-of-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.