Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,730,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,065,000 after buying an additional 1,626,048 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,969,000 after buying an additional 390,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,140,000 after buying an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,860,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,932,000 after buying an additional 4,108,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,372,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,421,000 after buying an additional 499,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,116 shares of company stock worth $3,795,144. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

