Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vident-investment-advisory-llc-has-3-50-million-position-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.