VINchain (VIN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $100,979.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.02315223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00173085 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.89 or 0.10557426 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031473 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

