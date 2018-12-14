Virginia National Bank Acquires Shares of 71,480 Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Viacom makes up 0.9% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAB shares. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,213. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

