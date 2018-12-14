Virginia National Bank Purchases Shares of 11,345 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

