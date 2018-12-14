Virginia National Bank Takes $726,000 Position in Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 955,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.25. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Christopher & Banks Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

