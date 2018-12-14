Virtu Financial LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $48,929,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 130.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2,065.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $18,377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG opened at $262.76 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSG shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.67.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

