Virtu Financial LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 357,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Waste Management by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 103,546 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

WM opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

