Virtu Financial LLC Invests $366,000 in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Invests $366,000 in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/virtu-financial-llc-invests-366000-in-resolute-forest-products-rfp-stock.html.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.