Viscount Systems (VSYS) vs. Inseego (INSG) Critical Survey

Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viscount Systems and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inseego has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viscount Systems and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viscount Systems $6.14 million 0.02 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Inseego $219.30 million 1.26 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -4.82

Viscount Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viscount Systems and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A Inseego -3.98% N/A -5.06%

Summary

Inseego beats Viscount Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viscount Systems Company Profile

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company also provides a range of wireless hardware products address various markets, such as fleet and commercial telematics, after-market telematics, smart city infrastructure management, and remote monitoring and control, as well as security, connected home, and wireless surveillance systems. Its hardware products include mobile hotspots under MiFi brand name; and wireless routers, USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Inseego Corp. serves wireless operators, distributors, direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and other companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

