Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $505.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.88 million to $506.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $581.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

VSTO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,463. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

