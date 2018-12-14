Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Stake Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 3,775.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vitamin Shoppe worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VSI opened at $5.42 on Friday. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

