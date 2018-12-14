VITE (VITE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $159,793.00

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $159,793.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One VITE token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Token Profile

VITE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

