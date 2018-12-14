Viveve Medical (VIVE) PT Lowered to $3.00

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

VIVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.34. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 243.98% and a negative return on equity of 838.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 1,100,928 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 428,708 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

