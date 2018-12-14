Vonage (VG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.64

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 2293332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Pearson sold 52,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $718,666.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $5,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,269,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 665.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

