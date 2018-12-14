Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.60

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 591287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0259 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 56.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 68.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

