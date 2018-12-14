Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.13

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 2166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

