Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Daniel Devine & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daniel Devine & Co now owns 14,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 104,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 59,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 226,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

