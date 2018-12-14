Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 4th

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.05 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

