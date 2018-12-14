Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 113.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE WM opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

