Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) & SYNNEX (SNX) Financial Review

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYNNEX has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and SYNNEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayside Technology Group 1.13% 14.10% 5.38% SYNNEX 1.41% 17.16% 5.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayside Technology Group and SYNNEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SYNNEX 0 2 4 1 2.86

SYNNEX has a consensus price target of $131.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given SYNNEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than Wayside Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayside Technology Group and SYNNEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.11 $5.06 million N/A N/A SYNNEX $17.05 billion 0.24 $301.17 million $8.86 9.05

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Wayside Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of SYNNEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SYNNEX pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYNNEX has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

SYNNEX beats Wayside Technology Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

