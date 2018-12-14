Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for At Home Group (HOME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for At Home Group (NYSE: HOME):

12/12/2018 – At Home Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

12/12/2018 – At Home Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2018 – At Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – At Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – At Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – At Home Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2018 – At Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – At Home Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

HOME stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $86,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $229,087.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,876 shares of company stock worth $595,345 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in At Home Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

