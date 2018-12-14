Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferroglobe (GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2018 – Ferroglobe had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Ferroglobe had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

11/27/2018 – Ferroglobe had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/26/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Ferroglobe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/15/2018 – Ferroglobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/22/2018 – Ferroglobe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ GSM opened at $1.88 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,649 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,141,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 392,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 868,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,132,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 219,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

