Weibo (WB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Weibo to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TH Capital lowered their target price on Weibo and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.13.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,872. Weibo has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 477,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

