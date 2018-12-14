Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 52,798 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Comerica Bank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,928 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 58,575 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

