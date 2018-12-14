Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.02% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $582,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO opened at $60.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.26 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-9-26-million-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-agribusiness-etf-moo.html.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.