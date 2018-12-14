Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Position Reduced by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,270 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 2.3% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 3.51% of Werner Enterprises worth $88,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,116.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

