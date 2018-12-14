WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY) versus C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Head to Head Survey

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and WEST JAPAN RWY/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2 7 8 0 2.35 WEST JAPAN RWY/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $96.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than WEST JAPAN RWY/S.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.83% 41.22% 14.13% WEST JAPAN RWY/S 7.53% 11.04% 4.03%

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WEST JAPAN RWY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $14.87 billion 0.78 $504.89 million $3.48 24.38 WEST JAPAN RWY/S $13.55 billion 0.98 $1.04 billion $5.48 12.58

WEST JAPAN RWY/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C.H. Robinson Worldwide. WEST JAPAN RWY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats WEST JAPAN RWY/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 73,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services outside of North America. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers. The company also operates high-speed intercity passenger service between Shin-Osaka station in Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka in northern Kyushu; and high-speed intercity passenger service between Tokyo and Kanazawa stations. In addition, its urban network offers service to the KyotoOsakaKobe metropolitan area with an operating route length of 946.0 kilometers. Further, the company operates other conventional lines with an operating route length of 3,250.1 kilometers comprising intercity transport provided by limited express and express services; regional transport for commuters and students in and around regional hub cities, such as Hiroshima and Okayama; and local lines with low transport density, as well as TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZUKAZE, a sleeper train to invigorate the West Japan Area. Additionally, it offers bus and ferry services; operates convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage outlets, and tourism campaigns; and provides travel agency, advertising agency, hotel, maintenance and engineering, and other services. The company is also involved in the sale and leasing of residential and urban development properties; management of shopping centers in station buildings and other facilities; operation of large station buildings at hub railway stations; and development of commercial facilities near railway station areas and underneath elevated tracks. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

