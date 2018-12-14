Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 81.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 613,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 274,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 192,353 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $10,226,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 266.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 179,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

