Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Receives $64.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Michael Patriarca bought 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $415,172.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 613,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 274,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after acquiring an additional 192,353 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 179,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

