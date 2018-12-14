Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7,265.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

