Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLP) vs. Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Head to Head Comparison

Westmoreland Resource Partners (NYSE:WMLP) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Westmoreland Resource Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westmoreland Resource Partners and Alliance Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Resource Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners 19.96% 25.32% 13.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westmoreland Resource Partners and Alliance Resource Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners $1.80 billion 1.43 $303.63 million $2.87 6.87

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Dividends

Westmoreland Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alliance Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Alliance Resource Partners pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It also leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns equity interests in various oil and gas mineral interests and gas compression services located within producing basins in the continental United States. In addition, the company offers various industrial and mining technology products and services, such as miner and equipment tracking systems, and proximity detection systems. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.67 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Westmoreland Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmoreland Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.