Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $70.71.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/westwood-holdings-group-inc-whg-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.